Coaching centre deaths: SC asks Centre-appointed panel to submit interim measures in 4 weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Union government-appointed high-level committee probing the death of three IAS aspirants in a coaching centre here in July due to flooding in the building's basement to submit interim measures in four weeks to prevent such incidents. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments to apprise the court of policy, legislative and administrative changes made to prevent a repeat of such incidents.



It said uniform initiatives should be taken in the entire National Capital Region to prevent another Old Rajendra Nagar-type incident from happening. "If the need arises, we will pass directions for pan-India to prevent Old Rajendra Nagar-type incidents," the bench observed.

On July 27, three civil services aspirants drowned in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajendra Nagar area here after it was flooded following heavy rain. On August 5, the top court observed that coaching centres have become "death chambers" and were playing with the lives of students, as it issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government.

The top court took cognisance of the matter while hearing a petition filed by an association of coaching centres challenging a December 2023 Delhi High Court order which had directed the city's fire services and the civic body to inspect all coaching centres here to ascertain if they are complying with fire safety norms.

Terming the plea frivolous, the apex court had dismissed the appeal while imposing a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the association and said no coaching centre should be allowed to operate unless there is compliance with fire safety norms and other requirements.

The high court had transferred the probe into the deaths of the three students from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) of Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) of Kerala. Students enrolled in various coaching institutes have been protesting since the incident, demanding improved safety measures.