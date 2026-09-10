CM Mohan Charan Majhi Meets UAE Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri

Bhubaneswar/Dubai: Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting with H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy and Tourism, UAE, and Chairman, Council of International Investments.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment ties between Odisha and the UAE, with particular emphasis on exploring new investment opportunities in Odisha. The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha's favourable business environment, strong industrial ecosystem and investment potential across key sectors, and invited UAE-based investors to explore opportunities and invest in the State.

CM Majhi invites Stainless Steel Downstream Industries to invest in Odisha. Addressing the Roundtable Discussion with Stainless Steel Downstream Industries in Dubai, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Odisha’s abundant natural resources, strong industrial ecosystem and the opportunities available for downstream manufacturing in the State.

The discussion witnessed a healthy and constructive exchange with leading industry representatives, including PGI Group UAE, MTC Group (Metallurgy), Hidayat Group (Stainless Steel Service Centre), Khira Group and PTCL Infra.

The Chief Minister presented Odisha’s strengths in natural resources and explained how the State is leveraging these resources to promote greater value addition, industrial development and downstream opportunities. He also highlighted the supportive ecosystem being created by the Government to facilitate investment and business expansion.

“Odisha offers a strong combination of abundant natural resources, industrial capabilities and a supportive investment ecosystem. We invite the stainless steel downstream industry to explore the opportunities in Odisha and become partners in the State’s journey of industrial growth and value addition.”

The detailed presentation and interaction generated keen interest among the participating companies, with industry representatives expressing their interest and assuring the Chief Minister of exploring investment opportunities in Odisha.