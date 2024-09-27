CM MK Stalin meets Senthil Balaji at airport

Though the Chief Minister’s original travel itinerary said that he would be arriving by a Vistara Airlines flight at 8.20 pm in Chennai, Stalin took an Air India flight that left Delhi at 4.15 pm and reached Chennai by 7.00 pm.

Spotting Senthil Balaji waiting with a shawl for him, Stalin put his hand around his shoulders and led him to the lounge and had a brief conversation with him. Senthil Balaji bowed before the Chief Minister and touched his legs in respect.

With the Supreme Court granting him bail on Thursday following 471 days of incarceration, Senthil Balaji walked out of the Puzhal prison only after Stalin left for New Delhi to call on the Prime Minister regarding the release of funds due for the State and to take up the plight of fishermen from the State who were facing trouble with the Sri Lankan Navy.

So, Stalin, who had put out a message on X welcoming Senthil Balaji on hearing about the Supreme Court granting bail, could personally meet him and speak to him only on Friday.

Senthil Balaji, who earlier held the Prohibition and Electricity portfolios in the State Cabinet, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on a money laundering case in June 2023, following which his portfolios were handed over to other Ministers.

According to the political grapevine, Senthil Balaji will be re-inducted into the State Ministry soon and may even be entrusted with the same portfolios.

Stalin was reportedly waiting for his return from jail to go for the next Cabinet reshuffle which had been in the cards for quite some time. Even the Chief Minister had assured curious media persons that there would be a 'change.'

The grapevine also has it that the reshuffle would also see the elevation of State Minister for Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin, as Deputy Chief Minister, another rumour that had been making it rounds for a long time.

Udhayanidhi Stalin too met Senthil Balaji on Friday to welcome him back and described the bail granted to him by the Supreme Court as a measure against the politically vindictive action of the Fascists.



