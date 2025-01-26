CM inaugurates Coastal Road’s northbound bridge to Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The coastal road will be opened for the public from Monday morning.

Describing in his post on X the Coastal Road as “Coastal Road Milestone: A New Era of Connectivity for Mumbai!”, the Chief Minister said that he is delighted to inaugurate the North Channel Bridge, linking the Coastal Road and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. “The Coastal Road will significantly reduce travel time for Mumbaikars and provide much-needed relief from pollution,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

He also said that with 94 per cent of the work completed, the Coastal Road would be fully open to Mumbaikars upon the completion of the Prabhadevi Connector in February. “I appreciate all the officers, engineers, employees of the BMC, contractors, and construction workers involved in successfully completing the Coastal Road project. Your dedication and hard work have made this possible!,” the chief minister said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray on Saturday said that had the MVA government been in power, the Coastal Road would have been fully completed by December 2023 as it was scheduled. Mr. Thackeray, who is son of Uddhav Thackeray, also said that the political hoardings of other parties would come up to take credit for the project.

When asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s claim, Mr. Fadnavis said the MVA government was known for stalling the projects, while the Mahayuti government is working at full pace. “They (MVA) had stalled all the projects including this project. During the MVA’s regime, no work was carried out here. All approvals for the projects were taken during the BJP-led alliance government before 2019. All the major works of the project were done during the tenure of the Mahayuti government,” the Chief minister said.

According to Aditya Thackeray, the Coastal Road (south bound) has been the dream project of Uddhav Thackeray, who first spoke about it in the 2012 manifesto for the BMC elections. “In 2014, the BMC applied for the permissions to the state and the centre, and the then State Government bifurcated the coastal road into two - South bound to be made by the BMC, and the North bound to be made by the MSRDC. The BMC drew up its plan again, and once again applied for permissions and after multiple delays by the Central Government and reminders from his party, the BMC received clearances in 2018, when the work started. “Thereafter, it took speed during the tenure of the MVA government, with Uddhav ji and I, doing monthly visits, holding weekly meetings and taking daily updates on the same,” the junior Thackeray wrote in an article on Saturday.