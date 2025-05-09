CM Drives To Jammu From Srinagar As Airports Are Shut

SRINAGAR: As the death toll in the cross-LoC firing and shelling has risen to 16 after one more civilian was killed early on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cautioned Pakistan that escalation in the hostilities will not benefit it.

“If your guns fall silent, ours will automatically,” he said, reflecting a mutual desire for de-escalation but at the same time urging the neighbouring country to make the first move toward de-escalation.

However, the Chief Minister who was speaking to reporters during a visit to the border district of Samba to take stock of the situation following previous night’s failed drone strikes by Pakistan reiterated that it was the neighbouring country which triggered the current crisis. “We did not start this. Innocent people were killed in Pahalgam, and we had to respond,” he said. He added, “If innocent people of ours are harmed, the nation reserves every right to defend itself in any way”.

He alleged that Pakistan is now trying to escalate matters, but such steps will not serve it any good. “They should silence their guns and opt for de-escalation instead of provocation,” he said, adding that the biggest concern was that civilians were being targeted in cross-border firing and shelling.

Referring to Pakistan’s making attempts to target sensitive sites in Jammu, Punjab areas and elsewhere with drones, he said that it was for the first time after the 1971 war that Jammu had been targeted. “They used drones, but full credit goes to our defence forces who shot them all down. In Kashmir’s Anantnag, an ammunition depot (21 Field Ammunition Depot [FAD] at Khundroo) was also targeted, but the attempt was successfully foiled,” he said.

Expressing profound sadness at the loss of human lives and destruction of properties in the Pakistani shelling particularly in Poonch City and its neighbourhood, the Chief Minister said, “Massive casualties have been reported in Poonch. Property damage is extensive, and many people are injured. I visited the injured in the hospital—they are receiving treatment. One seriously injured person was shifted to Chandigarh PGI earlier this morning and has undergone surgery.”

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Abdullah drove to Jammu from Srinagar as both Srinagar and Jammu with 22 other airports across the country were shut and flights cancelled amid escalating tensions with Pakistan and after interacting with the citizens injured or displaced due to cross-border shelling said that all possible support is being extended. “We are providing three meals a day, tea, medical camps, ambulances—whatever is possible, we are doing our best,” he told reporters.

An official spokesman said that the Chief Minister visited several camps and lodgement centres in Jammu and Samba districts, including those set up at Mishriwala, Nagbani, Bishnah and Thandi Khui, to assess the relief arrangements made for the people who have been evacuated to these shelters.

He directed the concerned officials to make all efforts to ensure that all necessities are provided to the people during this difficult time, asked the administration to remain alert and responsive to emerging needs, the spokesman said, adding that in view of civilian displacement caused by the hostilities, the government has established relief camps at multiple locations across border districts.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with senior district officers to assess the overall situation and ongoing relief measures, reiterating the government’s firm commitment to the safety and welfare of all affected citizens.

Mr. Abdullah told reporters that, if possible, his deputy Surinder Choudhary will soon reach Poonch city, the worst hit in the Pakistani shelling. The Chief Minister has rushed other ministers to different border areas of both Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley affected by the cross-LoC shelling over the past two days.

Meanwhile, one more civilian identified as Muhammad Abrar was killed and three others were injured in the Pakistani shelling in the forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts early Friday morning, prompting the Indian Army troops to retaliate, the officials said in Jammu.

They said a series of high-intensity blasts between 3.50 and 4.45 am triggered an immediate blackout and sounding of sirens. This was preceded by intense firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops at multiple locations along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch, and Jammu districts. Earlier, several areas in the Kashmir Valley’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts too had witnessed intense bouts of skirmishes between the facing armies.

Reports from across the de facto border said that two civilians have been killed and five injured and hundreds of families living in the villages falling in proximity of the LoC have moved to the rear areas or taken shelter at other safer locations down the hills amid the skirmishes