Close Call for Vande Bharat Express in Odisha’s Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: A potential disaster was narrowly avoided when a Vande Bharat Express train encountered a large rock placed on the tracks near the Nuapada Road railway station late Sunday night. Thanks to the quick reflexes and alertness of the train's loco pilot, a major mishap was averted.

Sources report that the Express train, en route from Visakhapatnam to Durg, was passing through Nuapada around 10 pm when the loco pilot noticed a sizable rock obstructing the left side of the track, about 100 meters from a level crossing. Demonstrating a remarkable presence of mind, the pilot acted quickly to prevent what could have been a catastrophic accident.

The reason behind the rock's placement on the track remains unknown, and authorities have yet to determine who was responsible for this potential act of sabotage. After the pilot alerted the station master, operations were momentarily halted until the rock was removed, ensuring safe passage for subsequent trains.

Upon receiving the report, Nuapada police arrived on the scene and have since launched an investigation into the incident.