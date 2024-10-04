Class 9 Student Stabbed to Death by Junior in MP School

�Bhopal: A Class nine student was stabbed to death by a junior in a government school in Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh over minor tiff, police said on Friday.



The incident took place in the government high school in Natwara village under Shahpura police station in Jabalpur district on Thursday evening, police said.

Rohit Prajapati (16), a student of Class nine, was stabbed in his stomach by a student of Class eight in the playground of the government high school in Natwara after the school hours on Thursday, inspector in-charge of Shahpura police station Jitendra Patkar said.

Rohit was rushed to the local community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to the Jabalpur medical college hospital where he succumbed to his stabbing injury on Friday, Mr Patkar said.

According to the police, the accused, a minor, had a scuffle with the slain student during the lunch hour.

They were separated by some students of the school.

Later, the accused left for his home during the lunch recess and carried a knife in his bag when he returned to the school.

He stabbed Rohit when he found him in the playground after the school hours and fled the spot.

He was however overpowered by some locals while fleeing and handed over to the police.

The accused was detained, police said.

Probe was on to ascertain the cause of the incident, police said.

The incident has shocked the parents of the students of the school and the locals.