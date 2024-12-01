Class 10 tribal girl gives birth in Odisha; probe underway

Bhubaneswar:� A distressing incident has emerged from Odisha’s Sambalpur district, where a minor tribal girl, a Class 10 student, reportedly gave birth to a baby girl at her home in the Naktideula area. The pregnancy, attributed to a relationship with a local youth, went unnoticed until the delivery.

Both the young mother and her newborn are stable, but the incident has sparked outrage, raising serious concerns about the failure of family members and school authorities to detect the situation earlier.

The matter came to light when the girl and her baby were admitted to the Naktideula Community Health Centre (CHC) on Saturday for medical care. Local sources suggest that the alleged father is a youth from the same village.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy and to assign responsibility. The Sub-collector has issued a show-cause notice to the school headmaster, seeking an explanation for the lack of intervention.

Dr. Amulya Ratna Mahanta of the CHC stated, “The ASHA and Anganwadi workers brought the mother and newborn to the hospital. Upon examination, it was confirmed the mother was a minor. Both are healthy and have been referred to VIMSAR in Burla for further care.”

Sub-collector Rashmi Ranjan Mahanta emphasized the need for swift action: “Upon receiving the information, I instructed officials to initiate a thorough investigation. The CDPO has been directed to ensure the mother and child receive necessary medical attention, and further actions will follow based on the findings.”

This incident highlights significant concerns about oversight mechanisms meant to protect minors, especially in vulnerable communities, and raises questions about the roles of families, schools, and local institutions in preventing such occurrences.