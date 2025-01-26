Class 10 student dies after being pushed off roof by monkeys in Bihar

A tragic incident occurred in Bihar's Siwan district when a Class 10 student, Priya Kumar, lost her life after being pushed off the roof by a troop of monkeys. The 15-year-old girl had been studying on the rooftop of her home when she was attacked by the group of monkeys.

According to family members, Priya was sitting and studying in the afternoon when the monkeys suddenly appeared on the roof. In a panic, Priya attempted to flee but was pushed off the roof by the aggressive animals. She fell from a considerable height and sustained severe injuries. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after the incident.

The local community is in shock following the incident, with many expressing concern over the increasing presence of monkeys in the area. Priya’s family has been left devastated by the untimely loss of their daughter.

Authorities are yet to comment on the specific cause of the monkeys' aggression, but incidents of monkeys causing disturbances in urban and semi-urban areas of Bihar have been on the rise in recent years. Local wildlife authorities have been urged to take action to address the growing conflict between humans and monkeys. The district administration has expressed condolences to the family and assured that steps will be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.