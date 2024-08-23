Class 10 girl gang-raped while returning from tuition in Assam's Nagaon; massive protest erupts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI File Image) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI File Image)

Guwahati: In what has triggered massive protest a class 10 student was gang raped by three persons on Thursday evening near Dhing town in central Assam's Nagaon district.

Police said that the girl was found lying near a pond on Thursday evening in semi-conscious condition and was shifted to hospital by local people. The 14-year girl was returning from tuition on her by-cycle.

Police said that they have picked up two persons in connection with the case. “We are looking for two more persons,” police said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters, “Such incidents have gone up since Lok Sabha elections. So far 23 such incidents have taken place. In most of such incidents people of a particular community are found to have been involved. I have been saying this for long, that wherever the Assamese population are outnumbered and reduced to a minority, they are facing such horrifying harassment. Dhing is one of such places where such crimes have gone up.”

He went on saying, “Sooner the people of Assam realise this, it is better. We will take strict legal action but it is a fact that Assamese who are living at places where they are in majority don’t realise this. You will come to know the names of those involved soon. It will make it more apparent that what I am saying is a fact.”

Condemning the incident he further said, “I've directed DGP Assam Police to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters.”

Meanwhile, a large number of civil society leaders led by women groups staged a massive protest and demanded strict action against. The culprits. They also accused police of being lethargic in taking action. The Student Union has called a Bandh in the area today in lieu of the incident.