Clashes Erupt in UP Over Mosque Survey; Stones Pelted

Clashes erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The survey was initiated following a complaint alleging that the mosque was originally a temple. As the survey team arrived, a large group of protesters gathered, opposing the survey. The situation escalated when the protesters began pelting stones at the survey team, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The complaint, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, claimed that a temple, Hari Har Mandir, once stood at the site of the masjid and that Mughal emperor Babar partially demolished it in 1529.

In response to the unrest, authorities deployed a heavy police presence to maintain order. The situation remains tense, with ongoing efforts to ensure peace in the area.