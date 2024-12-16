Clash erupts over food, drinks in Gurugram

The altercation, according to Investigating Officer Padam Kishor from Shivaji Nagar police station, started over a dispute concerning food and drinks. The situation escalated quickly, leading to the destruction of vehicles in the area.

In a further development, police were alerted on Monday about a vehicle being set on fire near the restaurant involved in the clash. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether this incident is linked to the earlier confrontation or if it is a separate matter.

"The clash began over food and drinks, and as a result, three autorickshaws and several motorcycles were damaged. We removed the damaged vehicles from the scene. Later, we received reports about a vehicle being set on fire, but we are still uncertain if it's connected to the initial altercation or a different issue. Investigations are ongoing," said the Investigating Officer.