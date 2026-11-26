New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Thursday alleged that he was stopped at the Uttar Pradesh border while on the way to Meerut to pay homage to B R Ambedkar on Constitution Day.

"I was on my way to Meerut to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar ji's statue on Constitution Day. But I am stopped at the border and being disallowed," he said on X.

"Is offering flowers to Babasaheb a crime in UP today?" he said.

The incident comes days after Das was stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi airport, before he could board his London-bound flight to attend an event at the University of Oxford.

He has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the restriction on his foreign travel.

The Centre informed the court on Thursday that Mumbai Police had issued a Look Out Circular against Das on November 23.

The court listed the matter for hearing on December 9.