Mumbai: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke will hold a rally on November 26 to mark Constitution Day and promote the protection of democracy and constitutional values. He also announced protests against what he termed a ‘compromised’ Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding accountability over repeated allegations of ‘vote theft’.

“On the occasion of Constitution Day, on November 26, we are going to hold a very large public meeting in Nagpur, where this movement will be against the compromised Election Commission and will also be about how to strengthen democracy. Because the things we were discussing in the country, fixing the accountability of institutions is very important and our democracy cannot be strengthened until the accountability of our institutions is fixed and until they are independent,” Dipke said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He announced the event through a poster on X featuring Dr BR Ambedkar and appealed to citizens to come together in support of the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The gathering will take place at Samvidhan Chowk at 4 pm under the banner ‘Save Democracy, Save the Constitution’.

In his message, Dipke said, “On this Constitution Day, let us all come together and pledge to protect our democracy, uphold the values of the Constitution and follow the path shown by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I will meet you all in Nagpur on November 26.”

The CJP convenor also announced that his organisation would neither contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections nor support any political party. He expressed hope that the election campaign would focus on issues affecting the state’s youth rather than being driven by caste and religious identities.

“We are not going to get into elections. But the elections should take place on the issues of youth. How long are we going to contest on caste and religion? The world is discussing AI and renewable energy,” Dipke said.