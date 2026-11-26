Ahead of their 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally in Nagpur, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka visited Deekshabhoomi in the city on Thursday.Speaking to the media after visiting Deekshabhoomi, Dipke said, "Today is a very holy day for everyone in the country because, on this day, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, on which our country is running and moving forward."

Dipke said he wanted to begin the day by paying his respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi on this sacred occasion. Deekshabhoomi is a Buddhist monument and pilgrimage site in Nagpur, commemorating the conversion of Ambedkar and hundreds of thousands of his followers to Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

The CJP leader said that they would participate in the 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally at 4 pm, which would also be attended by Ranka and actor Prakash Raj. CJP will hold the rally to target the government over the alleged irregularities of the Election Commission of India.