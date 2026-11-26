New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday slammed the Look Out Circular (LOC) against member Saurav Das and wondered if fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi were subjected to a similar action. The outfit asked the authorities the grounds for stopping Das, its national co-convenor, from travelling to the UK after the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that the Mumbai Police had issued an LOC against Das on November 23.

Das was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement."

In a statement, the CJP, a youth-led outfit, said Das was not informed about an LOC when he was stopped at the airport.

The disclosure before the court contradicted the explanation given to Das at the airport, where immigration officials cited alleged discrepancies in his passport, it said.

"At the time, the only reason given was alleged discrepancies in his passport. No copy of the LOC has been provided to Das or his lawyers.

"The CJP strongly condemns the central government's curtailment of Saurav's fundamental right to travel to the UK despite holding a valid visa," it said.

The outfit alleged a violation of due process and said neither Das nor his lawyers were provided with a copy of the LOC.

Das said immigration officials had informed him about a show-cause notice about his passport but denied that he was subject to an LOC or a no-fly list.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs also did not mention any LOC, adding that the show-cause notice merely advised him not to use the passport.

"The LOC is clearly an afterthought," Das said, alleging that the authorities cited it before the court because they had no strong grounds to restrict his travel.

"Because they have no strong grounds to restrict my fundamental right to travel, they have come up with this excuse in Court. Now they will go back to their office and decide what exactly to state in the LOC. The law is such that an LOC need not be revealed to anybody, which gives them a stronger shield for such illegal action," Das said.

"The government must tell us when the LOCs were issued against fraudsters like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and others, and why they were allowed to board their flights with the public's money. Why are only young, educated Indians like me targeted for dissenting?" he added.

The outfit's legal affairs lead Ratna Singh questioned the legal basis for stopping Das when his passport had neither been revoked nor impounded.

A citizen's fundamental right to travel abroad cannot be curtailed "through shifting explanations and undisclosed orders," she said.

"Although he had a valid visa and a valid passport, he was stopped and told that there was a show-cause notice against him, because of which he would not be allowed to travel. The show-cause notice was also emailed to him that same evening by the immigration department," Singh told reporters.

"Our submission before the court was that how can someone's movement be restricted on the basis of a show-cause notice when no valid grounds or specific reasons have been communicated to him for stopping him? His passport is also completely valid, so why was this done?" she added.

The CJP demanded that the authorities disclose the LOC and explain the chronology of events.

The Centre informed the Delhi HC about an LOC against Das on Thursday.

The submission was made before Justice Amit Mahajan, who issued notice and sought the Centre's response on Das's plea challenging the government's move.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 9.