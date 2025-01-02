CJI Khanna asks lawyers to file physical letters for urgent listings

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday extended New Year greetings to lawyers and litigants as the Supreme Court reopened after its winter vacation, which lasted from December 21, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

“I wish you all a happy new year. May you and your families have a happy new year,” the CJI said at the outset of the day's proceedings.

Addressing an administrative issue, the CJI noted, “I am told the email for mentioning is not working. You can move the physical letters accordingly.” He added that such letters would be reviewed in the afternoon, and necessary orders would be issued for listing.

Since taking charge as the CJI, Justice Khanna has discontinued the practice of oral submissions for urgent listing of cases before the Supreme Court benches. He introduced a system allowing urgent listings based on emails or written letters submitted by lawyers.

Traditionally, lawyers would mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the start of the day's proceedings for out-of-turn listings and urgent hearings.