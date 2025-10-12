CJI Gavai Credits Constitution for India’s Stability, Resilience

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Sunday underscored the enduring strength of the Indian Constitution, crediting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for drafting a framework that continues to guide the nation's unity and progress. He said the Constitution has remained a steadfast foundation through times of war, peace, and internal challenges, ensuring democratic resilience and national integrity. The CJI along with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Civil and Criminal Court building in Mandangad, Ratnagiri district.

Addressing the event, Justice Gavai attributed India’s resilience — especially in contrast to neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka — to the strength of its constitutional framework. He said it was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s conviction that political democracy is incomplete without social and economic equality. He also expressed happiness that the new court building has come up in an area in proximity of Ambavade, the native village of Dr. Ambedkar.

“The country has remained united and on the path of development in war and peace. We have seen internal Emergency as well but we have remained strong and united. It is because of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, which sets us apart from neighbouring countries that are witnessing turmoil,” the CJI said.

Emphasising the need for accessible justice, Justice Gavai said ongoing efforts to enhance judicial infrastructure across the country are aimed at decentralising the system and bringing justice closer to the people.

Thanking the Maharashtra government for expediting the Mandangad Court building project, Justice Gavai said, “In the last 22 years as a judge, I have stood for decentralisation of justice and ensured several judicial infrastructure projects are completed. What gives me immense satisfaction is the Kolhapur circuit bench (of the Bombay High Court) and this Mandangad Court building, which has been completed in two years.”

Speaking at the event, chief minister Fadnavis highlighted the rapid transformation of the judicial system in recent years, noting significant strides in transparency and modernisation. He pointed to the Bombay High Court’s introduction of live streaming of court proceedings that has allowed the public to access recordings of several cases on YouTube. He added that this initiative has made judicial processes more accessible and transparent.

Mr. Fadnavis also commended Justice Gavai for his role in bridging critical gaps within the judiciary — particularly in areas such as infrastructure, judicial appointments, and manpower.