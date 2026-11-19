New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday called for a deeper understanding of neighbouring countries, particularly China, saying developments across national boundaries increasingly affect one another.

Launching Revisiting the Chinese Screen, a book by former IAS officer R.N. Prasher, the CJI said works explaining one country to another played an important role in promoting mutual understanding.

"If one monk's record could prove so valuable to posterity, the need to understand our neighbours and the wider world is greater still today, when events in any corner of the globe reverberate almost at once in every other," he said.

Referring to the centuries-old civilisational relationship between India and China, Justice Kant recalled the journeys of Chinese Buddhist pilgrims Fa-Hien and Hiuen Tsang to India in search of knowledge.

He said Hiuen Tsang's detailed accounts had helped historians identify the ruins of Nalanda centuries later.

The CJI also invoked Article 51A(h) of the Constitution, which makes it a fundamental duty of citizens to develop scientific temper, humanism and a spirit of inquiry and reform.

Describing the book as a valuable contribution to understanding China, he said it examined the country's history, culture, society, governance, the lives of women and contemporary statecraft.

Justice Kant also recalled his professional association with Prasher during his tenure as Haryana advocate general and praised the former bureaucrat's 34 years of public service.