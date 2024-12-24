CISF unveils new transfer policy

New Delhi: The CISF on Monday unveiled a new organisational transfer and posting policy that will “impact” over 98 per cent of the 1.70 lakh workforce. The new policy aims to ensure a “better work-life balance” among the force personnel.

The new policy will focus on personnel who are to retire within two years would be the first category for the “choice or preference posting” followed by women staffers, working couples, and the remaining falling in the fourth category.

The policy, which will start from December 31, is meant for non-gazetted officials (NGOs) in the ranks from constable to inspector, as grievances related to this issue are “higher” in these ranks, the officials said.

“The policy is aimed to satisfy the force members when it comes to their transfer and posting, and place of work… without compromising on the operational requirements of the force,” CISF inspector general (administration) K.C. Samantaray told the media.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has replaced the last such policy that was enacted in 2017.

“The policy has been made after conducting extensive consultations on the ground. We aim to make the CISF a future-ready force to cope with emerging security challenges with training and building expertise in various security domains. We also see that there is a profound shift in social norms and family dynamics and work-life balance is not desirable but essential,” the Samantaray said in a statement.

He said “more and more women” were joining the force and that “working couples” were increasing in the force and hence the policy is borne out after considering all such issues.

The IG said special care will be taken to ensure that the education of the children of the force personnel does not suffer and transfer orders will be issued at such a time that the academic cycle of their wards does not get affected.

“Choice-based posting in CISF has been made a rule as compared to being an exception earlier. Personnel who want to get a choice transfer or posting will have to opt for it,” he said.