CISF jawan ends life at Surat airport

Surat:�A jawan belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force allegedly ends life at the Surat International Airport on Saturday, police said. CISF personnel Kisan Singh (32) died by suicide in a washroom of the airport around 2.10 pm, they said.

Singh, who hailed from Jaipur and was deployed at the Surat airport, said N.V. Bharwad, inspector of Dumas police station. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Bharvad said.

The reason for the extreme step taken by the jawan was not immediately clear, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.