Chinmay Sharma sets world record for highest martial arts 360 kick

Chinmay Sharma, a martial artist from Delhi, earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for performing the highest unassisted martial arts 360 kick. The impressive kick, reaching 2.08 meters (6 ft 9 in), was captured on video and shared by GWR, who recognised Sharma’s achievement. This feat took place on August 4 this year in Delhi.









Sharma, a self-defense trainer and head coach at the Lion Institute of Martial Art for over seven years, holds multiple Guinness World Records. With over 15 years of experience in martial arts, he has also trained more than 150 students, including offering self-defense instruction to women and girls. He has received several awards throughout his distinguished career.



