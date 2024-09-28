Chinese woman calls Indians in Canada terrible; Netizens react

A video of a Chinese woman getting shocked at the number of Indians living in Canada is going viral on social media.

The woman recorded a video and shared it on X, at a place where people take their driving test in Canada. She said in the video if people are unaware of her location, they will think it is India.

The woman shows a video and calls it a candid picture of the people waiting for the driver's license test. "This is terrible. I am surrounded by Indians in Canada. I will take a video for you to see. I am at this driving license test place," she states.

A Chinese woman is shocked by the amount of Indians in Canada.



Canada is becoming less Canadian by the day. Everyone is noticing it. pic.twitter.com/dyXIGFrwcO — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) September 25, 2024 The video was shared on X, a few days ago. It has garnered 2.8 million views, since then. The post got mixed reactions from the netizens, with many pointing out the irony that the woman herself was an immigrant in Canada.



