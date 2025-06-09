Chinese Envoy Hints at New Developments to Boost India-China Ties

Kolkata: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong asserted on Sunday that “new developments” would “take shape” to boost bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

He also pinned hope on the “wisdom” of India and China to solve “all the differences” including border the dispute between the two nations and the resumption of direct flights between them.

Mr Feihong said, “The leaders of two countries, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached a very important consensus to promote good neighbouring relations between India and China. The foreign ministry officials at various levels of the two countries have also reached a very important consensus to implement the consensus of the two leaders.”

He added, “I'm expecting that new developments will be taking shape in the coming time. Everybody I met in India is expecting a direct flight between the two countries. I just hope that the resumption of flights will be taken soon.”

The Chinese envoy was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the finals for the 2025 Chinese Bridge, a Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and Secondary School Students in India.

Asked about the solution to the border dispute between India and China, Mr Feihong pointed out, “We should believe that our relations will get better and better. We have the wisdom to solve all the differences between the two sides.”