 Top
Home » Nation

China expands visa-free policy to 9 more countries including South Korea

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
2 Nov 2024 4:32 PM IST
China expands visa-free policy to 9 more countries including South Korea
x

Beijing: China will extend visa-free entry to citizens from nine additional countries, including South Korea, Norway, and Finland, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Starting Nov 8, nationals from these countries, which also include Slovakia, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, and Liechtenstein, will be allowed to enter China for business, tourism, family visits, or transit for up to 15 days without a visa, the ministry said.

The policy will be in effect through December 31, 2025.

Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick