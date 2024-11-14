Children’s Day turns tragic as headmaster collapses during speech in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: What began on Thursday as a joyful celebration of Children’s Day turned into a heartbreaking event at Palli Bikash Panchayat High School in Odisha’s Bolangir district, as students and staff witnessed their headmaster collapse mid-speech. The headmaster, identified as Parshuram Das, suddenly fell to the ground while addressing students in the village of Palli Bikash, under the Tureikela block.

Witnesses described the day beginning with the usual enthusiasm, with Das sharing his heartfelt words for the students. But in a tragic twist, he collapsed without warning, leaving the students and teachers in shock. Staff members immediately rushed Das to Kantabanji Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead. Following a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his family, with no signs of foul play reported.

Originally from Jajpur in Cuttack district, Das had been living in Kantabanji town while working at the high school. Known for his dedication to his students and the community, his sudden passing cast a heavy pall over the village, as grieving locals remembered him as a beloved teacher and mentor.

“For the students of Palli Bikash Panchayat High School, this Children’s Day will be remembered not for the celebrations, but for the profound sadness of losing a respected educator,” said Mahendra Darjee, a local guardian.