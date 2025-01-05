Chhotu Baba hasn't bathed in 32 years ahead of Mahakumbh Mela

Gangapuri Maharaj, a 57-year-old spiritual figure from Assam, has become a point of fascination ahead of the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj due to his unusual practice of not bathing for the past 32 years. Known as Chhotu Baba, he hails from Kamakhya Peeth and stands at 3 feet 8 inches tall. His decision not to bathe has drawn significant attention, especially with the Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, just around the corner.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, is expected to attract millions of pilgrims who will participate in the sacred bathing rituals along the banks of the Ganga. During this grand event, devotees will take part in three major bathing dates known as Shahi Snan: January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

While millions prepare to cleanse themselves in the holy river, Chhotu Baba has stated that he will not participate in these rituals, explaining his decision as a spiritual vow. "I do not take a bath because I have a wish that has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga," he said. His vow, which he maintains for personal spiritual reasons, contrasts sharply with the traditional practice of purification through the sacred bath.

Chhotu Baba, though not engaging in the bathing rituals, has expressed his excitement about being part of the Mahakumbh Mela. "I am 57 years old and happy to be here with everyone. You people are also here, and I am happy about that too," he shared, highlighting his deep connection with the millions of pilgrims attending the event.

In an effort to modernize the pilgrimage experience, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has introduced a new ticketing system, allowing pilgrims to easily book tickets through a mobile app. QR codes on green jackets worn by railway staff will help travelers access the UTS app, reducing queues and enhancing the overall travel experience for attendees of the Mahakumbh Mela.