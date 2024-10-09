Chhattisgarh’s Industrial Corridor Project Gets Nod From Centre: Sai

�Raipur: The Centre has given nod to the Chhattisgarh government’s proposal to link Korba-Bilaspur-Raipur with the Nagpur industrial corridor to boost industrial activities in the state.



This was indicated to Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai by Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal during their meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, an official spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Mr Sai told the Union minister that the linking of Korba-Bilaspur-Raipur in Chhattisgarh with the Nagpur industrial corridor in Maharashtra would enhance industrial activities in the state significantly and create employment opportunities.

“Mr Goyal assured that the proposal would be reviewed and acted upon promptly”, the government spokesman said.

The Union minister directed the officials of Government of India to take necessary action in this regard.

Mr Sai also stressed the need for developing the international air cargo facilities in Raipur which would help in boosting the export of agricultural and food processing products of the state.

The chief minister also proposed that hosting national and international business events in Nava Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, will be an important step towards developing Chhattisgarh as a business and industrial hub.

The chief minister also proposed to set up IT Services Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nava Raipur and multi-sector SEZ in other growth hubs of the state.

He informed that 400 acres of land has already been identified in Janjgir and Rajnandgaon for the purpose.

He briefed Mr Goyal on the new industrial policy of the state.