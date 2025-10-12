Chhattisgarh Youth Murdered for Not Sharing Beedi

Raipur: A youth in a Chhattisgarh town was allegedly murdered by his friends for not sharing a beedi with them, police said on Sunday.

Police cracked the murder case by arresting three accused in the case.

According to the police, a body was found floating in a drain near the Amner village under Abhanpur area in Raipur district on October 10.

A police team rushed to the spot after learning about it.

There were injury marks at several parts of the body, indicating that he was attacked with blunt weapons, police said.

Later, CCTV footage of the nearby area was examined, leading to identification of the deceased as Sonu Pal (22), police said.

Later, the three accused were arrested.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that the trio had a heated argument with the deceased when the latter refused to share a beedi, a thin rolled tobacco, with them.

All four youths were consuming liquor then.

Later, the three accused wooed him to come with them in a motorcycle with the promise of providing him with drugs.

The trio took him near the Amner Nala and then attacked him with sharp weapons, leading to his death, police said.

The trio had then dumped the body in the drain.

The three accused have been identified as Sumit Bande, Ajey Ratre, and Gulshan Gaikwad, police said.