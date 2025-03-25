Chhattisgarh will soon be free of Maoist menace: President Murmu

Addressing the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly as part of its silver jubilee year celebration, she said that “I am confident that you (the state) will soon succeed in your endeavors to free the state of Leftwing extremism completely and add a golden chapter to the history of the state”.

Ms. Murmu said that people of Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh want to move ahead in the path of development.

“The task of integrating people affected by the Leftwing extremism into the mainstream of the society has reached its final and decisive phase”, she said.

She lauded the rich legacy of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, saying that the House has set the highest standards of democratic traditions and presented a unique example of best parliamentary conduct.

Ms. Murmu expressed pleasure that there is no instance of Marshal being used in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly so far.

She also noted with appreciation that the 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has 19 women members and that the number of women voters in the 2023 Assembly elections in the state was more than men.

“Thus, the House has received special support from the mothers, sisters and daughters of Chhattisgarh”, she remarked.

She hoped that the House would see more women members in the next elections.

Ms. Murmu appealed to all the women legislators to promote women in every walk of life.

If women are promoted in every field, then men will also pay attention, leading to the development of women working in every field, she said.

Women empowerment will make the society stronger and more sensitive, she said.

Chhattisgarh governor Ramen Deka, Assembly speaker Raman Singh, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant also spoke on the occasion.