Chhattisgarh Village Secures Electricity for the First Time

A remote village in Chhattisgarh, isolated until last year due to Maoist insurgency and a lack of road connectivity, has received electricity for the first time. Located in Sukma district, the village had been under Maoist control for decades, preventing infrastructure development.

The electrification was achieved under the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya), with engineers and workers overcoming challenging terrain and security risks. The installation of poles and transmission lines, completed under heavy protection, symbolizes a major shift for the area.

Residents celebrated the milestone, seeing it as a step toward modern amenities, improved education, healthcare access, and economic growth. Local authorities have pledged continued development, including schools and healthcare facilities.

This achievement also undermines Maoist influence, showcasing the potential of development to transform conflict-affected areas.