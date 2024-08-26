Chhattisgarh to unveil new Naxal surrender, rehab policy

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government is going to unveil a new policy on surrender and rehabilitation of Naxals which may be adopted by the Centre as a national policy, a senior officer in state home department told this newspaper on Monday.



The state government is going to come up with the new Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy in a couple of months.

Meanwhile, 25 Naxals, five of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 28 lakh on their heads, on Monday surrendered in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

With this surrender, 170 Naxalites have so far laid down arms in Bijapur district to join the mainstream this year, according to Bijapur district superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

Besides, 346 Maoists have been arrested in the district during the same period.

The new policy on surrender and rehabilitation of Maoists is likely to have lucrative incentives for the Leftwing extremists to woo them to join the mainstream by surrendering before the police, the officer said, requesting not to be quoted.

“The 40,000 sq- Bastar division, comprising seven districts, in Chhattisgarh has been identified as the theatre of Leftwing extremism in the country.

Hence, it is felt by the security establishment that the Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state should be the most lucrative one among the Maoist-affected states in the country to woo particularly the local red cadres to join the mainstream”, the officer said.

Sources said that the Centre has also shown interest in the proposed new Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

“After finalisation of the new Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the Centre may review it and adopt it as a national policy”, the officer indicated.