Chhattisgarh to Celebrate State Foundation Day with Three-Day Rajyotsava Festivities

Raipur: A three-day ‘Rajyotsava’ is set to kick off here on Monday to mark the Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day.

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November one, 2000.

The state government has decided to hold a three-day ‘Rajyotsava’ from Monday to mark the occasion.

The ‘Rajyotsava’ venue has been decked up with colourful stages and arches for the purpose.

Various state government departments have set up exhibition stalls to showcase achievements and the ongoing projects of the government.

The grand event will be unveiled by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Rajyotsava venue in Atal Nagar in Nava Raipur on Monday afternoon.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to grace the occasion as chief guest, a spokesman of the state government said on Sunday.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the event on November six.

Renowned artists drawn from various parts of the country will enthrall the audience with their captivating performances during the Rajyotsava.

Bollywood playback singer Shantanu Mukherjee will give a performance during the event.

Renowned folk artists and classical dancers will also give their performances on the occasion.

Throughout the event, the Chhattisgarh government will organize a grand and visually appealing exhibition at the Rajyotsava venue.

A craft village will be set up to display and sell varieties of Chhattisgarh’s handicrafts.

‘Shilp Gram’, Food Court, and Meena Bazar are expected to be major attractions at the function.

Large domes have been constructed at the venue to hold exhibitions.