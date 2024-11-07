Chhattisgarh: Threatening call to Shah Rukh tracked to Raipur

Raipur: The threatening call made to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been tracked to Raipur.

However, Raipur-based Mohammad Faizan Khan, the owner of the cell phone which was used to make the call on Tuesday, told the police that his mobile phone was stolen on November two, a senior police officer said here on Thursday.

Khan is a lawyer by profession.

“Khan was interrogated in connection with the incident. He told the police that his mobile phone was stolen and he has already lodged a complaint in the local police station in this regard”, city superintendent of police (CSP) (Civil Lines, Raipur) Ajey Kumar told this newspaper.

Khan was let off later, police said.

He has however been issued a notice asking him to be present before the police in Bandra in Mumbai during the investigation in the case, Mr Kumar said.

Police suspected that the call might have been made by the person who is currently in possession of the stolen cell phone.

A three-member police team from Mumbai landed here to probe the case, police said.

The Mumbai police team interrogated Khan here in the morning, Mr Kumar said.

According to him, the Mumbai police team came to the Pandri police station in Raipur to inform that a case had been registered in the Bandra police station in connection with the threatening call to the Bollywood actor.

The call was made to the Bandra police station on Tuesday demanding Rs 50 lakh from the actor, police said.

“We will investigate it. Mumbai police too is also probing”, Mr Kumar said.

Shah Rukh Khan is the second top Bollywood actor to have received a threatening call demanding money after Salman Khan in recent times.





