Chhattisgarh: Six Hardcore Maoists, Including 5 Women surrender

Raipur: Six hardcore Maoists including five women belonging to once deadly Naxal formation, Melangir area committee, on Wednesday surrendered before the police in Dantewada in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, police said.

One of the six surrendered Maoists, Hunga alias Harendra Kumar Madvi (30), was deputy commander in the formation, while the other five were members of the unit, police said.

The desertion of the Maoist unit by these hardcore Naxals has considerably weakened the formation, once considered the deadliest among the three area committees of the Darbha division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

The Darbha division was involved in several major attacks on security forces in Bastar including the April 2010 massacre of 76 CRPF jawans in Tadmetla under the neighbouring district of Sukma, and the 2013 ambush of the Congress convoy at Jeeram Ghati in Bastar district in which 32 people including 28 Congress leaders were killed.

The other two area committees of Darbha division are Katekalyan and Kanger Ghati.

“The Darbha division was once a strong formation of the Maoist. But it is now in the last stage of its existence”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper.

The Melangir area committee, members of which were involved in the Tadmetla attack of 2010 and 2013 Jeeram Ghati ambush, was once considered a fierce military unit of the Maoist.

The unit has depleted considerably following the surrender and killing of its members in the last several months, police said.