Chhattisgarh: Secretary to CM Among 25 Cops in Chhattisgarh Awarded Presidential Medals

Raipur: Secretary to chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and 2005-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rahul Bhagat is among the 25 cops in Chhattisgarh who have been honoured with presidential medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2024.

Mr Bhagat is among nine police officers of Chhattisgarh who have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS) on the occasion.

Fifteen police personnel from Chhattisgarh have also been honoured with the Medal for Gallantry while one cop has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday declared that 1037 police personnel, fire, home guard and civil defence (HG &CD) and correctional services in the country have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion.