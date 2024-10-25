Chhattisgarh: President Urges Use of AI to Improve Healthcare in Remote Areas

Husnabad MLA Ponnam Prabhakar sanctioned Rs 375 crore to TSRTC soon after assuming charge as minister for transport and BC welfare in his chambers at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday.(Image:PTI) Husnabad MLA Ponnam Prabhakar sanctioned Rs 375 crore to TSRTC soon after assuming charge as minister for transport and BC welfare in his chambers at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday.(Image:PTI)

�Raipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday advocated for the use of advanced technology to improve healthcare facilities in the remote areas in the country.

Addressing the second convocation of AIIMS, Raipur, the president laid emphasis on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enable the people in remote areas to have access to healthcare facilities.

She said that AIIMS, Raipur, is actively working on AI, mobile clinical disease management and support systems to aid doctors in remote areas during emergencies, thus improving community health.

She highlighted the efforts of the government of India in providing healthcare access to all citizens.

Over the past decade, numerous initiatives have been undertaken to introduce universal health coverage, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has benefitted a large number of citizens, she said.

She noted that affordable and quality medicines are being available through the “Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana. There has also been a significant increase in the number of medical colleges and seats for MBBS and postgraduate courses, alongside the establishment of new AIIMS across the country.

She praised AIIMS, Raipur, for offering exceptional medical services, combating malnutrition, and operating a sickle cell clinic.

The president affirmed India’s goal to become a developed nation by 2047, stating that the doctors would play a crucial role in achieving this vision.

Governor Remen Deka and chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai also spoke on the occasion.

The president was on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Friday during which she was scheduled to attend various government functions.

She is also scheduled to visit Jagannath temple in Raipur on Saturday.