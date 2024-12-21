Chhattisgarh: New Principal Secretary Appointed After RSS Meet

Raipur: Four days after a team of senior Rasthriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries held a marathon meeting with chief minister (CM) Vishnu Deo Sai here, the CM’s office was recast with appointment of a new principal secretary to the CM late on Friday.

A notification issued late on Friday evening said that 1997-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre Subodh Kumar Singh was appointed principal secretary to chief minister on his return from the Central deputation.

Mr Singh who was in the CMO of the former chief minister Raman Singh was serving as the additional secretary and financial advisor with the Ministry of Steel.

The Chhattisgarh government had requested for his repatriation that the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved on Tuesday, official sources said here on Saturday.

The CMO currently has three secretaries to CM.

They are P Dayanand, 2006-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, S Basavaraj, 2007-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre and Rahul Bhagat, 2005-batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Mr Singh is scheduled to take charge of the CMO.

Mr Singh’s appointment comes in the wake of nearly half-a-dozen senior RSS functionaries holding a marathon meeting with Mr Sai at the latter’s official residence here late on Tuesday night to review the performance of the government and the ministers in the Sai ministry and decide measures to streamline the state administration, sources said.

The team of RSS functionaries was headed by RSS ‘saha- karyavah, sangathan (co-general secretary)’, Arun Kumar Singh.

Sources said that the appointment of the new principal secretary to the chief minister indicated that a massive reshuffle in the bureaucracy and police is on the cards.

A reshuffle in the Sai cabinet may also happen very soon, sources said.