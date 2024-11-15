Chhattisgarh new industrial policy aims to create equitable society by empowering all sections: Sai

Bhopal: The new industrial policy of the Chhattisgarh government aims to create a more equitable society where all sections of the population can access new opportunities and become empowered in the process, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Releasing the new industry policy 2024-2030 here late on Thursday evening, Mr Sai said that the initiative represents a crucial step towards improving both the economic and social conditions of the state.

“The policy aims to bring development to previously marginalized sections of the society, providing them with opportunities to participate in the state’s industrial growth”, Mr Sai said.

The policy emphasizes creating opportunities for youth, women, people with disabilities, and marginalized communities, with several new initiatives designed to promote local employment, support entrepreneurs, and attract investments to diverse sectors, he said.

Significantly, the policy envisages specific exemptions for women entrepreneurs, members of the third gender, Agniveer soldiers, retired ex-servicemen, entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and surrendered Maoists, offering them pathways into public and private sector employment.

The companies hiring persons with disabilities, Agniveers, and surrendered Maoists will be offered a 40 percent salary reimbursement.

The government will provide a training allowance of Rs 15,000 for each new employee hired by industries that employ more than 1,000 local workers, provided the employee remains employed for at least 12 months.

Additionally, the policy covers 75 percent of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) for the first years of employment, which is aimed at easing the financial burden on employers while encouraging the long-term retention of local talent.

A corpus fund of Rs 50 crore has been set up to assist startups in the early stages, providing financial support to encourage entrepreneurship.