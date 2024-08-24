Chhattisgarh new capital to be developed as ‘peepal city’ with mega plantation drive

Raipur: A mega plantation drive is being launched to develop Nava Raipur, the new capital of Chhattisgarh, as a ‘peepal city’ of India.

The initiative was taken under the Smart City project.

Around 35,000 peepal saplings are proposed to be planted in the capital city and a campaign called ‘peepal for tree’ would be launched to involve people in the campaign to ensure the care of the saplings for their growth, official sources said.

The initiative was inspired by the plantation drive campaign launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, named ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’, official sources said.

According to state finance minister O P Choudhury, around 1.60 lakh saplings of huge trees are proposed to be planted in the capital city.

“Several initiatives have been taken under the Smart City project in Nava Raipur. ‘Peepal for people ' is one of them”, Mr Choudhury said.