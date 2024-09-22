Chhattisgarh: Naxal violence in Bastar claimed more civilian lives than those of security personnel

Raipur: The decades-old Leftwing extremism in Bastar in Chhattisgarh has claimed more civilian lives than those of security personnel in the last 24 years, an official data revealed.





According to the data available with the Bastar police, a total 1833 civilians, mostly local tribals, have been killed in Naxal violence in the last 24 years against the martyrdom of 1292 security personnel during the period.

The data revealed that the highest casualties among the civilians and security personnel in Bastar in the Naxal violence were recorded in 2007 when 200 jawans were killed and 168 innocent local tribals slain.





The second highest casualties among the civilians and security personnel in Naxal violence in Bastar were witnessed in 2010 when 132 civilians were killed and 171 jawans martyred.

In the deadliest attack on the security personnel in Chintalnar in Sukma district in south Bastar on April six, 2010, Maoists had killed 76 security personnel, including 74 CRPF jawans.





“The data contradict Maoists’ claim that they were fighting for the cause of the local tribals. In fact, the local tribals in Bastar are the worst hit by Leftwing extremism in all respects”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper on Saturday.

According to Dr Girish Kant Pandey, HoD of defence studies, Government Science College, Raipur, Maoists target civilians under their project, ‘Safaiya Abhiyan’ or drive to eliminate enemies, to establish their supremacy in the areas where they try to develop their bases, leading to killing of civilians, 98 percent of whom are local tribals.





“Maoists first eliminate the leaders and activists of major political parties such as BJP and Congress in their areas of influence, viewing them as prospective voices of dissent against them.

They unleash a reign of terror among the locals to keep them away from police by killing select local tribals after dubbing them as police informers.



Besides, many tribals including school children were killed in improvised explosive device (IED) explosions in remote Bastar villages. The IEDs were planted by Maoists in the forests to target the approaching security forces”, Dr Pandey who has done PhD on Leftwing extremism in Bastar, said.

