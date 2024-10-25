Chhattisgarh: Naxal Gunned Down in Bastar

�Raipur: A suspected Maoist was on Friday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The encounter took place in the Burklenka area, according to Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chouhan.

Body of the Maoist along with some weapons were recovered at the encounter site, police said.

In another development, six Maoists including a couple surrendered before the police in Sukma.

The Maoist couple collectively carried bounties of Rs ten lakh, while two others had a reward of Rs five lakh each on their head, police said.