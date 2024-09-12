Chhattisgarh: Maoists hang 2 tribals to death in public, call them ‘police informers’

Raipur: Maoists hanged two tribals to death in public in a forest in Bijapur district under Bastar in Chhattisgarh after accusing them of spying for police, officials said on Thursday.



A senior district police officer however denied that the two slain tribals had anything to do with the police.

According to the police, three people including a student were abducted by Maoists from the village of Jappemarka under Mirtur police station in Bijapur district on Tuesday.

They were produced before Maoists’ ‘jan adalat’ (kangaroo court) in a jungle near the village where hundreds of tribals from the surrounding villages were present.

Two of them, Madhvi Suja and Podium Kosa, were declared as police informers by the court and then hanged in a tree in the presence of the local tribals.

The Maoists however let off the student after warning him not to spy for the police.

Later, Maoists handed over the bodies of the two slain tribals to their kin while warning them not to inform the police about the incident.

“We have received the information about the incident. We are probing into it”, a senior district police officer said.

Maoists usually force the villagers in the surrounding areas to gather at a particular place in the jungle where they start kangaroo court to execute the people they target.

Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists has claimed responsibility for the killing of the two tribals.