Chhattisgarh: Maoists attack security camp in Bastar, 5 Naxals carrying cumulative bounty of Rs 11 lakh surrender

Raipur: Maoists attacked a security camp in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh late on Thursday night, leading to fierce gunbattle between them, police said.

The Maoist attack on the forward base camp at Gidpalli under Pamed police station came at around eight pm on Thursday leading to a heavy exchange of fire between the ultras and security personnel that lasted till around midnight, police said.

However, there were no reports of casualty or serious injury among the security personnel, police said.

In another development, five Maoists carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 11 lakh surrendered before police in Bijapur on Friday.

One of the surrendered Maoists Santu Kodem, member of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company number two, carried a bounty of Rs eight lakh, police said.

Two other surrendered Maoists Payku Punem, a member of Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), and Gudu Hapka, head of Padeda Jantana Sarkar squad of Maoists, carried rewards of Rs two lakh and Rs one lakh respectively.