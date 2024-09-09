Chhattisgarh: Lightning Kills 7 People in C’garh Village

�Raipur: Seven people were on Sunday killed and four others injured in a village in Baloda Bazar district in Chhattisgarh after being struck by lightning, officials said.



The incident took place in the village of Mohatara in Baloda Bazar district at around 5.30 pm, police said.

A group of people were sitting under a tree in the village when lightning struck in the particular area, leading to the death of seven people and injuries to four others, officials said.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital at Baloda Bazar.

All the four injured people were now out of danger, Baloda Bazar district chief medical health officer (CMHO) Dr Rajesh Awasthi said.

Baloda Bazar district collector Deepak Soni rushed to the spot immediately after the incident to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

He released Rs 15,000 each to the kin of the deceased as immediate relief measure.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed shock and grief over the tragic death of seven people in lightning in the village and ordered the local administration to take measures to provide medical facilities to the injured.

Taking to the X, he said that seven people died after being struck by lightning in the village and he has ordered the local administration to take measures to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.