Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder Case: Key Accused, a Congress Leader, Says CM Sai

�Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that the key accused in the murder of a journalist in Bijapur district in Bastar in the state was a functionary of Congress.

The key accused in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was a functionary of Congress, Mr Sai said and added that this was an example of “How Congress is selling hatred in its ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love)”.

“A journalist’s body was found in Bijapur. Three people were arrested (in connection with the incident). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted (to probe the incident). The bank account of the contractor (the key accused) was seized and his illegal occupation was being removed. The contractor is a functionary of the Congress.

This is “Congress’ ‘Mohabbt ki dukaan’ where hatred is sold”, he told the media.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who holds home portfolio, recalled that the slain journalist was once banned by Congress when he had asked questions to the local MLA Vikram Mandavi.

“Anything can happen to the person who dares to ask questions to them”, he said.

Contractor Suresh Chandraka, the key accused in the murder, was a Congress leader, he said.

Congress spokesman Sushil Mohan Anand however claimed that Suresh joined BJP last year.

The journalist had gone missing from his house in the district headquarters of Bijapur on January one and his body was found in the septic tank built in the premises of the contractor in the town two days later on Friday.

He was believed to have incurred the wrath of the contractor for exposing corruption in a road construction project in the digital media he worked.

The slain journalist was incidentally related to the contractor who was now absconding.

Three people including two relatives of the slain journalist were arrested in connection with the incident.