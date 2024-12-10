Chhattisgarh intensifies identification of Bangladeshi infiltrators

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has intensified its efforts to identify and deport the Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state.

As many as 850 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been identified in the state in the last one year and steps have been taken to deport them, deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma said here on Monday.

According to him, 500 Bangladeshi infiltrators were found to staying in different parts of Bastar in the state and they have been deported

Similarly, 350 such illegal immigrants have been found to be staying in Kawardha district in the state and steps have been initiated to deport them.

Mr Sharma said that 46 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been identified in Kondagaon under Bastar division and arrested.

The government has begun the process of deporting them.

Mr Sharma indicated that the police was working on the inputs on the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in some other districts such as Durg in the state.

They will be identified and arrested soon, he said.

Mr Sharma exhorted the Maoists to lay down arms and join the mainstream of the society.

He indicated that chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai may make some major announcements to end Leftwing extremism in Bastar in the state during the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics, scheduled to end on December 15.

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the occasion.