Chhattisgarh Initiates Move to Withdraw Criminal Cases Against Surrendered Naxals, with a Rider

Raipur: As a part of the counterinsurgency campaign, Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday initiated the process to withdraw criminal cases registered against the surrendered Naxals in the state.

The state government has however put a rider, saying that the move will apply only to those surrendered Naxals who show good conduct and contribute to ending Maoism.

The state cabinet held here under the chairmanship of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai gave nod to the policy framed by the Chhattisgarh government for disposal and withdrawal of the criminal cases filed against the surrendered Maoists.

“To facilitate this, a Cabinet Sub-Committee will be constituted for review and scrutiny of such cases that may be recommended for withdrawal from court. After evaluation, the committee will place suitable cases before the Cabinet for the final decision”, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said while briefing the deliberations in the cabinet.

This initiative aligns with the provisions of Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/ Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy- 2025, which allows consideration of withdrawal of cases based on good conduct of surrendered Naxals and their contribution towards eradication of Naxalism, the spokesman said.

According to official sources, a district-level committee will also be set up to examine the cases and submit its report to the Police Headquarters.

After receiving opinions from the law department, the cases will be presented before the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Matters recommended by the sub-committee will be placed before the cabinet for final approval.

For cases involving Central Acts or matters concerning the Union government, requisite permission from the Government of India will be sought.

Other cases will be forwarded to the district magistrate through the public prosecutor for withdrawal proceedings before the court.

The cabinet also cleared the draft of the Chhattisgarh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) (Second) Bill, 2025, aimed at simplifying 116 provisions across 14 Acts of 11 departments.

The Jan Vishwas Act 2023 was India’s first consolidated effort to decriminalize minor offences across multiple laws.

The new Bill builds on the 2023 Act to further India’s transition from a punitive regulatory framework to one focused on ease of doing business and ease of living.

With the new Bill, Chhattisgarh becomes the first state in India to introduce a second version of the Jan Vishwas legislation.