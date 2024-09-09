Chhattisgarh: In Maoist stronghold Abujhmad, army project being expedited

Raipur: Amid Union home minister Amit Shah’s indication that the ongoing battle against the Leftwing extremism has currently reached a decisive stage, a long pending project of the Army in Abujhmad, considered the Maoists stronghold, in Narayanpur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh has now been expedited afresh, an official communication in this regard has revealed.

The state revenue and disaster management department has recently asked the Narayanpur district collector to fast track the land acquisition for the project, proposed to be established in an area of 54,543 hectares in Sonpur- Garpa region of Orchha tehsil, falling under Abujhmad, a senior district officer told this newspaper on Monday, requesting not to be quoted.

Army’s Manoeuvre Range is a facility for tactical war exercises particularly involving fire tactics such as firing in all directions while moving, to protect flanks and defend against enemy tanks.

The range will facilitate a dedicated area for tank training and simulation of various battlefield scenarios for the troopers, according to an army officer.

“The army will not involve itself in any kind of counterinsurgency measures. But, the presence of an army establishment in a Maoist core area like Abujhmad will prove to be a strong deterrent for Maoists since its presence will help in area domination by security forces”, a senior police officer in Bastar told this newspaper, unwilling to be quoted.

The project was reportedly conceived in 2017.

But, it has made little headway so far due to various reasons such as difficult topography of the region and strong Maoist presence, sources said.

Abujhmad, loosely translated in English as unknown area, is a 4,000 km-hilly and forested area extending from south Bastar in Chhattisgarh to Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and is believed to be the hideout of top Maoist leaders of the country.

Intelligence inputs gathered by security forces in the last several years have suggested that senior Maoist leaders are camping in the southern and south western part of Abujhmad near Maharashtra border and the tri-junction of Narayanpur-Bijapur (in Chhattisgarh)- Maharashtra.

Abujhmad is the only un-surveyed area in the country.

The area is inhabited by Abujhmaria, a primitive tribe, and Gond tribals.

A senior police officer said that the survey of a locality in the region begins after a security camp is established in the area.

As many as four security camps have so far been opened in Abujhmad area under Orchha region in the last six months, the police officer said.