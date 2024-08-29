Chhattisgarh HC Denies Rape Survivor’s Plea to End 31-Week Pregnancy

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh high court has rejected the plea by a minor rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy citing the risk to her life while directing the state government to facilitate the adoption of the newborn, after delivery, if she desired.

A single bench of the high court of Justice Parth Prateem Sahu while disposing of the case a couple of days ago observed that the rape survivor was already 31 weeks and eight days pregnant with a healthy and viable fetus and the plea for termination of the pregnancy cannot be acceded to by the court considering the risk to her life involved in it.

Citing the report of the nine-member medical board constituted to examine her, the court said that “The fetus is preterm compatible with life with no obvious congenital anomaly and termination of pregnancy at this gestational stage may cause more risk as compared to spontaneous labour” and hence the medical termination of her pregnancy was denied (by the medical board).

The court further observed that ‘Since the fetus is viable and normal and there is no danger to the petitioner (the rape survivor) to carry on with the pregnancy, foeticide would neither be ethical or legally permissible’.

While dismissing her plea to terminate her pregnancy, the court however directed the state government to take steps for adoption of the child, after delivery, if she and her parents desired so.

The case relates to the alleged rape of a minor girl in Dongargarh under Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh in December 2023.

The incident came to light when the rape survivor revealed her pregnancy in May 2024 leading the police to file an FIR in connection with the incident.